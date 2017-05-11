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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The bathroom maximizes space and efficiency with a European-style glass shower, full tile in the bathroom, and high-end fixtures. All Wheelhaus homes use shower and faucet fixtures that minimize the waste of water.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
The small, salmon-pink powder room offers a pop of color in the otherwise neutral gallery/corridor space. The painting in the background is by Steve Rodin, and the print above the table is by Jim Isermann.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Penny tiles line the floor in the light-filled bathroom, which also includes a full size tub. The reflection from the mirrored storage cabinet helps make the space feel larger.
Bathroom
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The sink is from Duravit.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
Bathroom
Monochromatic tones are juxtaposed with warm accents to create a palette that is both rich and contemporary.
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
Lacquered wallpapers bring a vibrancy of colour to the bathroom.
The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
Samuel designed the custom vanity simply adorned with a Kohler Vox sink. The wall-mounted faucet is the Kohler Purist line and sconces are Cedar & Moss.
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.
The North bathroom features Rox Solar yellow ceramic tile by Modwalls Rex Ray Studio, a custom vanity, marble countertop with knife-edge detail, and Axor Bouroullec faucets. Signature Trustile Doors & Emtek Hardware which are showcased throughout the house.
Though their wish was to redo the whole bathroom, they decided to stick to a budget and preserve the original black-and-white tiles, which are common in London flats. They ended up keeping it simple and accentuating the color palette with a black-and-white shower curtain and some new white storage elements.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume