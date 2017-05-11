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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/counters : tile

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.