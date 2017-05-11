All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/showers : open

44 Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Open Showers Design Photos And Ideas

A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
Another view of the step-down soaking tub.
The vintage master bath has a deep soaking tub, inspired by Japanese bathing culture.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The bathroom is covered in tiles, and the master shower is open. At the rear is a closet.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
The master bath has a tiled shower and a double vanity.
The indoor-outdoor shower.
One of the bathrooms.
A deep vessel sink sits peacefully in this copper-hued bathroom.
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
The bathroom features a spacious walk-in shower lined in charcoal porcelain tiles.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Boys Bathroom
The bathroom has classic square tiles on the walls, rising up to the ceiling for a modern touch.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
A clean, contemporary shower with a glass screen provides a quaint retreat.
The ensuite bathroom in the master has a dual vanity and a vintage claw-foot tub installed in the open shower.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
The bathroom features light grey tiles, a shower, sink, and toilet.
The compact bathroom is tucked away behind one of the arches.
The Meadow Suite features a private deck.
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
Shower
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
Owners Bath
Main bathroom

