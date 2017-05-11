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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/walls : marble

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
The master bath is beautifully dressed with Ming Green tiles from Bisanna to evoke imagery of the nearby forest. The cast concrete freestanding bath is from Concrete Nation, and the taps are from the Brodware Contemporary Halo Collection.
A view from from the bedroom to the ensuite bath. Custom walnut millwork brings warmth and cohesion to the master retreat.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Even the bathrooms have a luminous feel.
A glass wall divides the wet room from the vanity area. The wet room has a large soaker tub and rain head and is tiled in Carrara marble. The full height window maximizes natural light and allows for a visual link to the outdoors. A neutral palette and clean materials convey a sense of simplicity and calm, perfect for relaxing in the tub.
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.