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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bathroom, accessed from the living room, is divided into two areas. "In the first part, there's a sink, a washing machine and storage,
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
Master Bath
A peek inside a bathroom with tile flooring.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
The bathrooms were replaced with new, geometric tiled bathrooms with vintage porcelain sinks. The hotel uses sustainable soaps from First Hand Supply.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
Subway tiles line the standing shower in the crisp, white bathroom.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
August decided to forgo an enclosed shower, opting instead to build an outdoor shower where he keeps his trailer parked. A composting toilet means that there is no black water tank to pump out.
The bathroom continues the same all-white and marble palette set by the rest of the apartment, particularly the kitchen. The trough sink seems to float mid-air, and the organic shape of the freestanding bathtub is reflected in the curve of the wall. A bright red sprinkler main valve adds a pop of color. In the shower, a custom mosaic spelling "Grand St." composed of 1/2" thick Thassos stone blocks shines subtly against the waterproof plaster wall.
Master bathroom
Penny tiles line the floor in the light-filled bathroom, which also includes a full size tub. The reflection from the mirrored storage cabinet helps make the space feel larger.
Bathroom
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
The children's bathroom.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
In the bathroom, the clay plaster walls meld with high-gloss tile floors. A Bruma sink faucet descends dramatically from the ceiling.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A deep vessel sink sits peacefully in this copper-hued bathroom.
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
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The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
The bathroom has classic square tiles on the walls, rising up to the ceiling for a modern touch.
A bathroom skylight increases the sense of space.
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
Small but efficient, the bathroom is completed with a vanity, storage, large mirror, and window.
The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
The custom tile work in the shower.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
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