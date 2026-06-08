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Articles
Metal
These homes use a cold material and play with lightness and simplicity.
How They Pulled It Off: A Fire-Resilient Cabin Returns to Oregon’s Santiam River
For These Standout Waterfront Homes on the Jersey Shore, Trim Takes Center Stage
This Blackened Cedar Home Was Designed to Vanish Into the Trees—Almost
A Colonial-Style Home Gets a Second Life Without Losing Its Charm
16 Modern Detached Garages That’ll Transform Your Outdoor Space
15 Modern Carport Ideas
Summer-Ready Modern Pavilion in South Carolina
Compact Australian Home Clad in Steel and Concrete
Pittsburgh Steeler
Steel-Clad Prefab Modules Perch Lightly in Northern California
Paint it Black: One Couple's Journey to Minimalism
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Zaha Hadid
25th Anniversary