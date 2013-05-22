Subscribe
Summer-Ready Modern Pavilion in South Carolina
Stephen Yablon Architect reimagines the stilt-house typology for a cutting-edge modern addition to a home in South Carolina's Lowcountry.
By
Kelsey Keith
-
6 years
ago
Compact Australian Home Clad in Steel and Concrete
An Australian renovation uses industrial materials both indoors and out.
Pittsburgh Steeler
With a nod to the Burgh’s industrial heritage, and an eye toward the new, Jeff Walz replaced an aging farmhouse with a chic steel cube.
Steel-Clad Prefab Modules Perch Lightly in Northern California
Two architects collaborate on a modular compound that celebrates an unspoiled Sonoma landscape.
-
3 years
ago
Paint it Black: One Couple's Journey to Minimalism
The prospect of retirement doesn’t just signal the end of a career; it offers the chance to recalibrate and re-prioritize in life.