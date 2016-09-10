Pittsburgh Steeler

The leafy streets of the Pittsburgh neighborhood known as Shadyside are filled with massive, robber baron–era mansions and modest workers’ cottages—brick-and-mortar relics of a once-burgeoning steel industry. There are even a few modernist gems, by the likes of Breuer, Meier, and Venturi. What’s been absent, until recently, is a domicile that most closely resembles a shipping container.

Jeff Walz gazes over the railing from the front stoop of his recycled steel–and–glass home, which replaced the quaint-but-decrepit 140-year-old farm-house in which he’d originally planned to reside

Still life with IKEA lampshade and ventless fireplace. The unfinished, black, welded- steel railing borders steps made of framing lumber, which emit a friendly, old-fashioned creak as Walz treads up and down.



Not that its owner, Jeff Walz, was looking to be provocative when he purchased the charming, 140-year-old farmhouse—interior sight unseen—that once sat upon the lot. But there was nothing quaint, or remotely salvageable, about the dry rot and mildew that greeted him once he ventured inside.