SubscribeSign In
She Couldn’t Save the 1764 Farmhouse—But Its Colorful Spirit Lives OnView 8 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

She Couldn’t Save the 1764 Farmhouse—But Its Colorful Spirit Lives On

Cecilia Hedin’s new home pays homage to a bygone summerhouse with salvaged beams, emerald tile, and Falu red interior shingles.
Text by
View 8 Photos

Our Focus series shines the spotlight on the details: the extraordinary materials, spaces, and ideas that take great projects to the next level.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

Farm HomesFocusHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive