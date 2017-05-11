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All Photos/living/floors : concrete/floors : travertine

Living Room Concrete Floors Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Loft Box is on the top floor of an ’80s walk-up apartment. The removal of false ceilings allowed Cheok to insert an attic that overlooks the living and dining spaces.