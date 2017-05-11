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All Photos/living/floors : concrete/furniture : sofa

Living Room Concrete Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
The continuous birch plywood millwork spine anchors the 1,200-square-foot apartment, concealing structural columns and ductwork while organizing storage, display, and workspace in one fluid gesture.
Rough elements like concrete floors and steel stairs mix with warmer materials to create balance and harmony.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
Natural light was very important for homeowners, incorporated though plentiful clerestory glass and indoor-outdoor access.
The sofa flips into a comfortable queen-sized bed. “We’d rather have the space be mostly available for hanging out, but able to convert when we need to," says David.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
Julie bought the sofa at in auction in Stockholm, and loves how it blends into the midcentury modern look and feel of the home.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
The couple sourced midcentury furniture and dishware from Toronto dealers like Mid Century Modern Toronto and Inabstracto. They also loved Etsy sellers Mimi La Rouleuse, Mid Age Vintage DE, Happy Moose Vintage, Mrs. Marvellous, and The Art of Object.
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
New folding glass doors connect the downstairs living room to the revamped yard. The floors are concrete and the ceilings are Hemlock.
The couple spent six months designing their 1,178-square-foot, two-story home. Its compact size was informed by the existing garage’s 20-foot-by-30-foot footprint and L.A.’s ADU size limit of 1,200 square feet. "We had always planned on designing a compact house, however, having a hard limit to its size was definitely a challenge,
Best Practice Architecture transformed a former garage in the Oak Park neighborhood of Dallas into a light-filled casita filled with art by local makers and vintage finds.
The main living room within the central volume of the house
Architect Nic Brunsdon renovated an original heritage cottage for a young family in the suburbs of Perth, Australia. The 3,229-square-foot home includes a sunken “garden room” with large sliding doors that connect the interior gathering space to a sunny green courtyard.
In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
The rug in the sunken living room is from West Elm.
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
In the study, an oil painting by David Kroll, one of the artists represented by Sette's gallery hangs above a Le Corbusier daybed.
Space for entertaining was important to the couple, who wanted a home they could share with friends.
After positioning a glass wall, Alessandro arranged the interiors. The stair, built with oak sourced in nearby Kingston, leads to a balcony over the kitchen.
The floors are polished concrete, a money-saving move that allowed for splurges like the floor-to-ceiling windows from Chicago Tempered Glass set in Tubelite frames.
The open-plan living area features a hanging fireplace. The space wraps around a central core containing the new oak staircase, bathroom, and storage.
The home’s high-efficiency windows are oriented to maximize natural light. At night, the floating, wood-burning fireplace creates a cozy gathering space among lounge chairs and faux-fur throws. Vintage rugs on the concrete floor add an additional layer of warmth and texture.
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
A pink concrete dining-cum-coffee table holds a fire-pit at one end, where it’s surrounded by a pair of Gae Aulenti lounge chairs, a Tufty Time sofa from B&amp;B Italia, and a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chair. The 1930s dining chairs are by Hynek Gottwald.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
A staircase leads up to a mezzanine with a sleeping/living space.
In the living room, a RAIS Q-Tee 2 stove and CB2 rocker warm the space.
From the open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room, a metal-and-glass wall frames a peaceful view of the indoor pool at the rear of the residence.
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