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All Photos/living/floors : concrete/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Concrete Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"We really wanted the rest of the house to be quiet in order to showcase the shipping containers as art objects," says Davis. "So, we used a very simple materials palette: lots of big windows and doors to bring in light and open up to the yards; heated concrete floors, polished to reveal the aggregate; basic IKEA cabinets; sheetrock painted a gallery-like white; and some touches of light, natural wood to add warmth and texture."
The bright orange front door opens into the circulation space between the existing home and the new addition. The family area sits at a slightly lower level, accessed via several long timber steps.
“Often the boys use the shipping containers in ways we hadn’t even imagined—like bravely climbing on top of the containers and jumping onto the big bean bags below,” says architect Paul Michael Davis. “It’s probably not advisable—a shipping container isn’t a jungle gym—but it’s thrilling to see a space used in ways you never expected!”
“We wanted to tie the living room together with a freestanding midcentury-style fireplace, which was a design collaboration between our team and Malm Fireplaces” says designer Taylor Bode. “When all of the bi-fold doors are open, you can sit in a circle around the fireplace both indoors and outdoors. It’s an integral part of the design that brings warmth and light to the corner of the house.”
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
The living room has a long, built-in couch with a custom midcentury-inspired fireplace. Polished concrete floors in the interior contrast with the outdoor timber decking.
Located on a narrow site, Living Screen House by CplusC Architectural Workshop features a unique lap pool abutting a double-height social space. Living green wall screens to the front and side façades provide privacy.
Vaulted ceilings and a built-in sofa turn the living room into a soothing sanctuary.
The simple form of the Dog Room lets it blend in with a range of styles, for interior or exterior use.
In addition to a wet bar and laundry room, the downstairs has a large, open space—once known as the children's living room—with a wood-burning fireplace and direct access to the grounds and pool.
A fireplace serves as a boundary between the indoor and outdoor areas.
Interior House
Interior House
Greene's golden retriever, Hudson, hanging out in the living room.
The apartment has been carefully configured to take full advantage of the 180-degree views of the city skyline.
In the library, black plywood joinery offers a pause from the entryway before the floorplan pivots to reveal a sunken concrete living area in the original front room.
The new addition had to flow seamlessly into the more traditional spaces of the home.
The garden room has a built-in bench and free-standing fireplace. This area works as overflow for the adjacent kitchen, which allows people to see the cook in action, yet still lounge. The living room is a bit more removed, located just two concrete steps away.
The firm’s founder and principal architect Sumiou Mizumoto stripped away the house’s side extension.
Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Torcuato House Pavilion - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
livingroom and existing fireplace renovated