Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : concrete/lighting : wall

Living Room Concrete Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A centerpiece of the living room is the Stuv 16-Cube fireplace, sitting atop Ikea drawers outfitted with iKustom metal fronts. The tiles behind the stove are by Micro, and the wall sconce by Viscosi.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
A pink concrete dining-cum-coffee table holds a fire-pit at one end, where it’s surrounded by a pair of Gae Aulenti lounge chairs, a Tufty Time sofa from B&amp;B Italia, and a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chair. The 1930s dining chairs are by Hynek Gottwald.
The living room is furnished with a Paolo Rizzatto 265 swing lamp from Flos, a Roche Bobois Mah Jong sofa, and side tables from Blu Dot.
View into the living room
Tetere-Sulce finished the interior of the cabins and the sauna building with muted tones of gray and cream that can be seen in nature throughout the seasons in Latvia.
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
Celebrate that special someone with these charming, heartfelt gifts that are sure to delight.
A new sliding glass door leads to the backyard, enhancing the flow from interior and exterior.
The couple refaced the fireplace in flagstone, in keeping with a more natural material palette. New concrete floors and steps and a side door still provide access to the driveway.
The living room includes a Retro Burn fireplace and a coffee table Thomas made herself from boulders found on the property.
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.
Built by Stuart Indge, the sun-soaked oak veneer daybed and window seat features built-in storage underneath.
The Grove Modern bookshelf is from Room & Board, as is the tan leather sofa and the rug.
Tide Design created the dining table, dining chairs, and living room lounge chairs.
The ground floor is where the clients spend most of their time. The main living space opens up to the waterfront via sliding glass doors, and the floors are burnished concrete to complement the board-formed walls.
A bespoke joinery unit separates the living and kitchen/dining areas, creating two distinct spaces that offer increased privacy when a number of people are using the home.
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
A vintage Bertoia Bird chair and Bertoia Wire chair offer sunny seating alongside the living room. "We love drinking coffee every morning in our window nook," says Tyler.
Anchoring the living room is a Room & Board Jasper sofa with chaise and Peekaboo Coffee Table by CB2. Two Touch Touch Publishing prints hang just above.
Erin and Tyler went through a three-month-long interview and application process to land their live/work space in the Emeryville Artists Co-op. A hand-painted mural by Erin peeks out from the stairs leading down to the laundry room.
Floating wood shelves accent the fireplace wall and link to the nearby kitchen.
The Floyd sofa was chosen to jive with the family’s vintage painting, called the “Jazz Musician.”
The team kept one wall of paneling to accent the new space.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The soaring, timber-clad ceilings of the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area follow the curve of the corrugated Zincalume roof, creating an impressive volume with views over the valley.
The interior is enlivened with yellow-painted doors and brightly colored geometric sconces that echo the home’s block siding.
Concrete floors help to cool the open-plan living/dining/kitchen area.
A glass wall on the rear facade ties the compact home to the lush landscape and frames views of mountains, trees, and a lake.
David Liddicoat and Sophie Goldhill, the couple behind architecture practice Liddicoat & Goldhill, built their four-story, asymmetrical home topped with a steeply slanted roof on a narrow, irregularly shaped site within London's Victoria Park neighbourhood. It flaunts ample glazing and a mix of textures like exposed brickwork, stainless steel, and Rhodesian mahogany.
The original brickwork of the apartment is exposed in some parts to lend texture and a sense of history. The flooring is cement screed.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Resting along the crest of a volcanic crater on the little-known island of Nisyros in the Aegean Sea, Villa Nemésis marries the mystique of ancient Greece with modern design.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
The rustic shed functions as a retreat for the client’s children and features a stage-like plinth as the hearth.
The main living area is open and fluid. The polished concrete floors have radiant heating.
The concrete floor was also used on the stairs for continuity.
The living space has two expansive glass openings, which were placed to intentionally frame exterior views.
Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, this four-bedroom abode in Portugal opens up with whitewashed concrete walls and geometric forms. Integrated amongst hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees on a site that once held ancient ruins, the space opens up to the landscape with an array of patios, rooftop terraces, and large central courtyard with swimming pool. The midcentury fireplace seen here was designed in 1965 by Spanish architects Alfonso Mila and Federico Correa.
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
123