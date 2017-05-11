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All Photos/living/floors : concrete/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Concrete Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The most costly parts of the build were the board-formed concrete walls and fireplace. “We believe it was worth spending the money here for a few reasons,” reveals architect Cavin Costello. “The mass anchors the house into the landscape, and the material is incredibly durable—something we need in the harsh desert sun. The board-forms give the home a wonderful character.”
The freestanding hearth serves multiple functions—it’s a fireplace, a privacy screen to the master bedroom, an entry closet, and an art piece. “The cantilevered structure is meticulously clad in raw industrial, hot-rolled steel sheets,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “There is no glass, so the fire is open on all three sides. Like ballet, it looks easy and effortless, but in reality it’s a labor of painstaking love.” The gas burner and steel substructure was fabricated and installed by yNot construction, and the metal cladding artwork was crafted by Parker Cook Design.
The family is very creative—the artwork throughout the home was created by the client’s children, and his wife is a designer who selected and placed all the interior furnishings. The interior walls were left white to act as a gallery for the owners’ extensive art collection. In order to give the spaces warmth and coziness, the ceiling was clad in Atlantic white cedar from reSAWN Timber Co.
The entry to the home leads directly to the main living space. A 25-foot-wide, 11-foot-tall sliding glass wall opens to the central courtyard, allowing the living area to extend outside. Through this glazed door, the guesthouse and garage frame Paris Peak in the distance.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.
The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.
Original single pane metal windows were replaced throughout the home with more efficient fiberglass windows. Window locations were kept original with the addition of several new openings to bring in more daylighting. A leaking old brick fireplace was framed in and drywalled to improve the air barrier. A new gas insert fireplace was added to the living room.
The interior furnishings were all chosen by the homeowners to complement the home's modern design and building materials.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
The fireplace is the focal piece of the living area, anchored by glazed openings on either side.
White marble and concrete floors give the fireplace at OKC Modern an industrial edge. The modern home by Butzer Architects and Urbanism is striking yet intimate.
cozy by the fire
The Atrium Townhome by Robitaille Curtis has a 32-foot atrium with a skylight running the full width of the house. The third story features a net “floor” at the top of the atrium that turns the void into a dramatic play surface adjacent to the kid’s bedrooms. The use of a net in this location precludes the need for guardrails and opens the floor plan to unimpeded views to and from the third floor. Riggers from Cirque du Soleil provided and installed the trapeze net.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
The project took about a year to complete, with an overall cost of approximately €700,000.
The roofs of both wings converge at the garden to create a continuous porch around the house.
The layout includes an open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen, along with one bedroom, and two bathrooms.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
LIVING ROOM
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
main living room space with custom curtain wall
living room and kitchen
In the living area, Lou sits on a Room &amp; Board sofa, while one of the family’s two Great Danes relaxes nearby; the fireplace is by Montigo.
Glass surfaces act as transparent room dividers throughout the home. Here, an open living area is divided by a ridged glass-and-steel-framed french window.
On the first floor, solid steel plates transform into a perforated metal spine, which cuts right through the building to the top floor.
The glass lenses of the circular pavement lights are a common feature on London streets.
The use of the perforations throughout the home help to intensify the light through various aperture dimensions. They also led to the project's name: The Perf House.
A sliding door by Bauhaus Fine Windows and Doors leads from the addition into the backyard. A sectional and floor lamp purchased from local shop Structube, Ikea rug, and Plaisir table by Formstelle for Zeitraum outfit the living room. Artist Rebecca Rodgers created the abstract painting.
A piece by John Belingheri hangs in the living room of the Bancroft family’s home, which is centered by an Antonio Citterio sofa and Robert Marinelli tables.
When closed, the miniature workspace vanishes into the detailed white oak millwork by KWI Cabinetry.
Living room-VILLA CP
Each space has a different view to create variety throughout the home.
A rocking chair that once belonged to Deb’s grandmother sits next to the plaster fireplace in the living room; concrete floors were poured on-site.
Living room
Great Room
Living room
For the living room of their house in Genk, Belgium, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke mixed furnishings of their own design with classic pieces. Their G55 sling chair and Michel Ducaroy’s Togo sofa for Ligne Roset are both clad in black leather.
A 13-foot-wide sliding door by Portes Unis St-Michel opens the rear exterior onto a terrace, where the owners spend much of their time. The Series Skyline fireplace by Marquis and movable furniture make the garden an extension of the living space in all seasons.
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