Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
SUMMER20
. Sale ends Saturday.
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
FILTER
All Photos
Editor’s Picks
living
Furniture
Bench
(5)
Chair
(17)
Sofa
(15)
Sectional
(11)
Recliner
(2)
Ottomans
(2)
End Tables
(4)
Coffee Tables
(18)
Console Tables
(3)
Bookcase
(1)
Media Cabinet
Table
(4)
Stools
(3)
Bar
(1)
Storage
(4)
Shelves
Desk
(1)
Lamps
(6)
Lighting
Ceiling
(13)
Floor
(2)
Table
(1)
Wall
(2)
Pendant
(3)
Track
(2)
Recessed
(9)
Accent
(7)
Floors
Medium Hardwood
(3)
Light Hardwood
Dark Hardwood
Porcelain Tile
Ceramic Tile
(1)
Travertine
Concrete
(30)
Vinyl
Limestone
Slate
Marble
Terra-cotta Tile
Linoleum
Bamboo
Laminate
Cork
Painted Wood
Brick
Cement Tile
(1)
Plywood
Terrazzo
Carpet
Rug
(5)
Fireplace
Standard Layout
Corner
(1)
Hanging
Ribbon
Two-Sided
(30)
Gas Burning
(5)
Wood Burning
(7)
All Photos
/
living
/
floors : concrete
/
fireplace : two sided
Living Room Concrete Floors Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas
Filter