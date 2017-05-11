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All Photos/living/floors : concrete/floors : terrazzo

Living Room Concrete Floors Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Flanked by triangular windows, the organic-shaped fireplace bears a striking resemblance to another hearth in a confirmed Cody home from the period. The couple replaced the aged floor-to-ceiling windows with more energy-efficient glazing by Monumental, while replicating the original wood stocks. The driftwood coffee table is vintage. A Berber carpet warms the concrete flooring.
Peering into the lobby through a latticed wall with arched door. It's these details that add a whimsical element to the hotel.
One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.