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All Photos/living/floors : concrete/furniture : end tables

Living Room Concrete Floors End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Designer Ismael Medina Manzano stretches the limits of an 861-square-foot flat in San Sebastián with mirrors, curves, and a kitchen island on wheels.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
The living room has a vintage Milo Baughman couch with cushions fashioned from Angora mohair from Architex. The coffee table is vintage, as is the side table base, given a custom stone top. A Seneca Table Lamp is by Danny Kaplan, while the artwork over the couch is by Patton Miller.
The original tongue-and-groove ceiling can still be seen in the living room, where an eclectic mix of furniture, including a Ligne Roset Togo, chair creates a laid-back ambiance.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
In the new living area, a brick plinth is positioned at just the right height for sitting. It extrudes out into the garden to serve as an outdoor bench.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The floors are polished concrete, a money-saving move that allowed for splurges like the floor-to-ceiling windows from Chicago Tempered Glass set in Tubelite frames.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
The living room holds a Mags Soft Low sofa from Hay, a Mara coffee table from Article, and a Jotul woodstove.
The lower level, which has a polished concrete floor and comfy Blue Dot sectional, is where the kids run around, do craft projects, and watch television. A plain barn door separates this area from the guest suite. There are also sliders that spill out into the yard.
Throughout the house, a few recurring themes emerge: glass walls, steel framing, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and rolling library ladders. The interiors are furnished with midcentury classics, including a vintage Eames Lounge chair, alongside Japanese works of art.
“The clients’ main priorities in their lives consisted of: their kids, their friends, their food,” says the firm. “We knew we had to knock down the wall that separated the kitchen from the living room to create one big, open space - this immediately created ease of flow.”
A wall in the living room was retrofitted to create a minimal fireplace cubby.
The living area features a flush TV cabinet with retracting doors, which preserves the gallery-like feeling of the space. Even though the kitchen is located around the corner from the main living area, these areas are experienced as one space thanks to the glazing that wraps around the courtyard and allows for visual connection.
An Eilersen sofa, Croft House coffee table, and Campbell Lounge Chair by Sean Woolsey outfit the living room, which stays visually connected to the outdoor dining room and kitchen. "It was a bit of a gamble to separate the living room so far from the kitchen," says Denise. "When we were framing up, people really questioned that choice because they’re not used to seeing it that much."
The most costly parts of the build were the board-formed concrete walls and fireplace. “We believe it was worth spending the money here for a few reasons,” reveals architect Cavin Costello. “The mass anchors the house into the landscape, and the material is incredibly durable—something we need in the harsh desert sun. The board-forms give the home a wonderful character.”
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
The living room features a sofa by Medley Home, a rug by Dash &amp; Albert from Annie Selke, Akari Paper Lanterns by Noguchi, and an Aluminum Group Management chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
“The main living spaces, flowing from the central courtyard, fold down with the stepped concrete floor,” says Fox. “Plywood joinery and an off-form concrete ceiling anchor and harmonize.”
The first-floor living room features a dramatic fireplace with a concrete surround and solid brass shelves that frame the wood storage and shelving.
The basement living room is smaller and more private, offering a dark space for watching movies as a family. Like the first-floor living room, the television is concealed by a timber screen. The artwork is by Columbian-born, Melbourne-based painter Julian Clavijo.
The lounge room on the first floor features Fly chairs in white oiled oak by SPACE Copenhagen for &Tradition, sourced from Great Dane Furniture, and a Bart swivel armchair by Moooi from Space Furniture.
The artwork in the first-floor living room is by contemporary figurative artist Kathrin Longhurst. Colorful pieces, such as the artwork and furniture, bring a sense of vibrancy into the otherwise minimal home.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
During storm season, nature’s awe-inspiring light show is on full display through the oversized windows.
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
The living room sits at the rear of the house, connected to the garden. "Even though it's a very small house, we wanted the living room to be very generous," says the couple. "This room is the life of the house."
The library/study space opens to the sunken courtyard on one side, and offers views through the living room to the water on the other side. “This transparency within the dwelling’s core provides an interconnectivity between these contrasting edges, allowing the clients to experience an ever-changing quality of lights and atmosphere,” says architect Fraser Mudge.
A Cheminees Philippe fireplace adds a rustic touch to the living space.
At the far end of the “living shed” is a fireplace and concrete bench, which offers a contemplative space for reading and watching the bushland through the windows.
Throughout the home, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors frame views and allow for indoor/outdoor living.
Eero Saarinen’s Womb chair is the star of the book-filled den.
This navy-blue velvet Ico Parisi–inspired Comma Sofa “evokes a water element, soft movement, and speaks to the history of the home,” says Masters.
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Floating wood shelves accent the fireplace wall and link to the nearby kitchen.
Removing the partition wall makes it so the entire living space benefits from the natural light that comes through the floor-to-ceiling glass in the living room, increasing the sense of indoor-outdoor flow throughout. A sofa from Article is joined by art from Lynne Millar for Juniper Print Shop and a vintage credenza.
The Floyd sofa was chosen to jive with the family’s vintage painting, called the “Jazz Musician.”
The team kept one wall of paneling to accent the new space.
The rear garden, visible from this living court, includes a vegetable patch, fruit trees, and lawn for plenty of play area.
The timber screens outside can be rolled back and forth to control sun exposure, views, and privacy.
The glazed wall separating the apartment from the street was required, since the code otherwise requires the street front to be occupied by businesses.
In the living room, Piero Lissoni’s sofa for Living Divani joins a Lawson coffee table by Egg Collective and poufs from CB2. The blanket and pillows are from Muji.
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