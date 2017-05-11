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All Photos/living/floors : concrete/furniture : stools

Living Room Concrete Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

While the exterior of Casa Dosmurs protects the family’s privacy, the interior is free-flowing and fluid. “We want to share all our moments together,” says Benjamín.
"It was our job to hold on to the spirit of these buildings. They worked so well with the site and the views, so the project was really about exercising restraint,” says architect Brian Court. In the guesthouse, Gulassa wired a wisteria branch preserved from the property into a chandelier. The armchair is by Jens Risom and the windows are by Unilux.
"Architects that have experience with old structures have a thorough understanding of how to deal with—and take advantage of—archaic materials and express them in the design. Allowing the existing building structure and integral elements to be revealed lets the building tell its story, and is what makes timeless and intriguing architecture," adds Nardella.
The flowers and herbs that grow around the cabins are harvested in the spring and summer and then dried for use during the winter months.
The walls behind the fireplace are 400-millimeter-thick rammed earth, and they were formed on site by a specialist contractor. The material not only provides thermal mass to protect the interior from the heavy heat load experienced in summer, but also heats up when the fireplace is in use in winter months to provide gentle heat release to the main living area.
“My mom really wanted a fireplace, even though they don’t make sense in Texas and generally are an energy drain—and she wanted it to somehow serve the living, kitchen, and dining spaces,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “So, we wound up using a clean-burning fireplace insert designed to fit in the transition that distinguishes each of the spaces without making them feel like different rooms.”
The living, kitchen, and outdoor porch areas in the primary residence are situated to enjoy sunset. The living room opens directly to the screened outdoor dining porch and a timber deck that overlooks the surrounding hills.
At the far end of the “living shed” is a fireplace and concrete bench, which offers a contemplative space for reading and watching the bushland through the windows.
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Stairs lead down to the home's three private bedrooms, as well as a dorm-like sleeping area and a small recreation space.
The field of neuroaesthetics teaches us about our biological responses to beautiful design. The thoughtful homes below showcase how lighting, colors, textures, and shapes can coalesce to become bona fide sanctuaries. Whether it be a focus on outdoor connection, aging-in-place, or accessibility, these projects are designed to promote wellness in mind and body.
A porthole from the kitchen to the entrance—which makes reference to the seaside location—allows guests to be seen and welcomed as they arrive.
A large, open living room seamlessly flows from the kitchen.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
What was once a poorly planned floor plan has transformed into open, brightly lit living spaces at the hub of the home.
Rockwell Group designed a flexible second-floor lobby with a co-working space and meeting rooms with transformable furniture, allowing them to double as lounges. “In a typical hotel, you can’t use a meeting room or other daytime spaces at night, and nightclubs sit empty during the day,” says Mitchell Hochberg, president of Lightstone Group. “We don’t have the option of doing that here.” Images of classical sculptures, warped by digital glitches, are in keeping with the tongue-in-cheek mood; miniature sculptures on the shelves cheekily take selfies or don leopard-print Speedos.
Outdoor spaces bookend the apartment. Totaling 754 square feet, they nearly double the interior area. A custom upholstered LC7 Swivel Chair and LC8 Swivel Stool, designed by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand, occupy a corner of the living room.
The brick used in construction of the social structure were taken from a deconstructed factory once belonging to the homeowners.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
A built-in bench below the window is ready for a good curl-up, with a full wall of shelves nearby.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
Internally, colors are muted, and the use of a washed oak gives the spaces warmth.
“I love traveling and recollecting a lot of memories from my journeys,” says Serboli. “I believe that all of this has influenced the design of the apartment.” “Consciously, I wanted to expose some objects and already knew where to put them before I even had bought the apartment,” he explains. “In an unconscious way, funnily enough, a couple of months after the end of the work, I found a forgotten photo of a trip to Mozambique, of me in a colonial house with small blue round columns, ivory floor and coral-colored doors.”
While Serboli preserved some period elements—namely the bedroom doors and floors—the living room floors could not be fully salvaged, largely due to the removal of several partitions. As such, the new floor is a continuous slab of ivory-colored micro-cement. The cozy living room features a Mags sofa and CAN chair, both by HAY, and a ZigZag stool from Kettal.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
A dining area on the lower level, and a study on the upper level.
Traditional three-coat stucco was used for the interior walls. Furnishings are from Scott and Cooner and Urbanspace Interiors.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
The next level holds a living/dining area with a powder room and entertainment area.
An entrance lounge and concealed laundry are located on the entrance level, where there is also a small lounge area with books.
The apartment’s material palette—recycled wood, exposed concrete, terrazzo, and Japanese tatami mats—echo the colors seen outdoors, as well as textural memories from the country’s rural past.
Balconies and generous windows visually connect the interiors to nature outdoors.
Across from the curved structure is a wall clad in Taiwanese cypress panels.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
Massive glazing in the communal area frame views of a desert knoll to the north.
Living Room and Open Kitchen
The screen helps to better ventilate the interiors. Shifting shadows cast patterns on the walls of the house as the western sun streams through the corridor.
Villa K enjoys stunning views of the nearby Atlas Mountains.
A highly efficient ductless mini-split system provides heating and cooling.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
The living room is connected to a south-facing veranda.
This “alley” veers then off at a right angle to become an indoor “courtyard” lined with green plants near the back section of the house.
The minimalist material palette is picked up on the interiors as well, where a black concrete fireplace plays off the polished aggregate concrete floors.
The living spaces are orientated to the north, while the bedrooms have been placed in the south of the home.
Cradle-to-cradle certified carpet from the Shaw Group adds a warm layer in the living room.
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