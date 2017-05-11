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All Photos/living/floors : concrete/lighting : table

Living Room Concrete Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Designer Ismael Medina Manzano stretches the limits of an 861-square-foot flat in San Sebastián with mirrors, curves, and a kitchen island on wheels.
The living room has a vintage Milo Baughman couch with cushions fashioned from Angora mohair from Architex. The coffee table is vintage, as is the side table base, given a custom stone top. A Seneca Table Lamp is by Danny Kaplan, while the artwork over the couch is by Patton Miller.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The basement living room is smaller and more private, offering a dark space for watching movies as a family. Like the first-floor living room, the television is concealed by a timber screen. The artwork is by Columbian-born, Melbourne-based painter Julian Clavijo.
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Anodized aluminum-and-glass sliding doors are all that separate guests from the peaceful environs.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
A view down from the loft into the expansive space. Rafters and joists frame the pitched roof, while built-in cabinetry runs down both sides of the open living and dining room.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
In the living room, a large built-in sectional with integrated storage frees up floor space and can accommodate more people than freestanding furniture, which would chop up the interior.
The exterior materials are carried inside to a slatted entryway that conceals a utility unit and closet.
In the downstairs loft, an Eames chair sits amid a steel sculpture garden; it’s the perfect place to sit and view an abstract expressionist painting by Bradley Walker Tomlin, hung from the ceiling.
Chic contemporary styles are present in all of Lulu & Georgia's designs.
Built in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the ranch-style home is an exemplary representation of Prairie School-style architecture and Usonian thinking. Constructed by the original homeowners, the midcentury residence displays a history of care and thoughtfulness in every detail. The home has been completely renovated and furnished, staying true to the original era of the home and preserving the handiwork, craft, and brilliance of the original. The massive undertaking was led by husband-and-wife team Tony Hillebrandt and Marika Broere after careful research and conversations with previous residents. The result is a beautiful restoration which respects the history of the home.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
The den.
Casa Mar Paraty in Praia Grande, Party, Brazil
Pascali Semerdjian designed the sofa and bookcase, while Sergio Rodrigues designed the armchairs.
Apartment VLP by Pascali Semerdjian Architects
The current owners used industrial materials to give the former factory a warm and cozy feel.
For an eye-catching display, Nagel installed paintings inherited by her grandmother against an accent wall covered in Hygge & West wallpaper. The orange and red pattern is called Arcade, and it was designed by Heath Ceramics.
Interior House
While Serboli preserved some period elements—namely the bedroom doors and floors—the living room floors could not be fully salvaged, largely due to the removal of several partitions. As such, the new floor is a continuous slab of ivory-colored micro-cement. The cozy living room features a Mags sofa and CAN chair, both by HAY, and a ZigZag stool from Kettal.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
The view from the kitchen.
The polished concrete floors add a sophisticated touch.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
Crittall windows cast playful sun squares along the floors, and deep exposed joists imbue the interiors with a warm golden glow.
The cozy living room has Netflix ready for you to binge your favorite series.
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
The bed is attached to the ceiling and hangs on a platform two meters above the floor. Elevating the bed allows the main living areas and storage to be tucked below.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
From the dining table to the bed frames, custom plywood furniture is installed throughout the home and combined with a few nature-inspired touches, like the green Kvadrat wool felt in the upholstered built-ins.
The starbust cedar wall was constructed by local carpenter Nathan Mcconnell.
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
014.CASA PEX
Room 1, located on the 2nd floor, blends industrial detailing with exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, rich textile finishes, and a custom walnut bed.
A custom bleached walnut live edge slab coffee table by Alexander Design and Spark and dowel, sofa and cushions by Alexander Design, and an Illum Wikkelsø armchair.
The home is a series of open and enclosed spaces with ample glazing to provide plenty of natural light.
A neutral palette for furniture keeps the interior feeling light and sun-drenched.
The mezzanine level
Entering the house.
The discreet fireplace in this Belgium home blends in with the wall-mounted television, Low Pad chair by Jasper Morrison for Cappellini sits near the fireplace, and the brass-and-steel coffee table was designed by Poorter and Holdrinet in the cozy living room.
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