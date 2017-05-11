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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
One of the son's bathrooms that is naturally ventilated and lined with planters.
The primary bath includes custom white oak millwork, vanity sconces from Juniper, a ceiling light from Allied Maker , Cle Tile floor tile in Stone Slate, and shower tile from Heath Ceramics
Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Main bathroom
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
Bathroom
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
An oversized soaking tub in the bathroom is swathed in Calacatta marble.
Rain shower
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Exemplary tile-work in each bath allow the private spaces to become true expressions of artistry.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
A sliding pocket door opens to the bathroom, complete with a large glass shower.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
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