All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/counters : wood

47 Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Wood Counters Design Photos And Ideas

Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
Bathroom
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
The walls feature Quebec Hexagone Series Arctic White tiles, while the bathroom floors are lined with Hexagone Verona White. The cabinet is built from Baltic birch plywood.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The bedroom connects with the bathroom, which has a large Water Monopoly bath in Avocado.
Continuous view from the bathroom
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
Built-in wooden storage and shelving systems keep the interior clutter-free.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
014.CASA PEX
Copper, timber and marble accents add a luxurious touch to the bathrooms.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
Master Bathroom
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
Kai and Téa brush their teeth in the upstairs bathroom shared by all. “We went with the 1950s thing—a family bathroom,” explains Blatt. The sinks are by Kohler.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Concrete floor is water resistant.
White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.
Master
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.