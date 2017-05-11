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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/counters : wood

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
In the bathroom, wood-paneled walls mimic the striations in the rammed earth walls. The wood is wormy chestnut from Urban Salvage in Melbourne, and the counter is recycled blackbutt.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The plumbing fixtures and the dark ceramic tile reflect the black color of the cabinets. Round recessed handles are visually refined yet allow the panels on the vanity unit to be easily opened.
The mezzanine can easily be transformed into a guest room thanks to the sofa bed and the small adjoining bathroom.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
The bathroom was relocated from the back to the middle of the Airstream.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The master bathroom was refreshed with new tiles and counters. Sliding doors were also added to the master bathroom and the study space for privacy.
The half bath next to the kitchen was renewed with new counters, lighting, and a cleverly concealed water closet.
Wei outfitted the room with Heath Ceramics wallpaper from Hygge &amp; West. “I'm just generally big into wallpaper and especially in powder rooms,” says Wei. Blue accents and plywood details are repeated throughout the home to create a consistent throughline.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
One of three bathrooms, the updated master bath features the same plywood and maple cabinetry as in the kitchen. Colorful accents and modern features complement the space.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
Bathroom
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The walls feature Quebec Hexagone Series Arctic White tiles, while the bathroom floors are lined with Hexagone Verona White. The cabinet is built from Baltic birch plywood.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The bedroom connects with the bathroom, which has a large Water Monopoly bath in Avocado.
Continuous view from the bathroom
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
Built-in wooden storage and shelving systems keep the interior clutter-free.
Even the bathroom offers access to the outdoors.
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