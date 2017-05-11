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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
Bathroom
The toilet is hidden behind a tiled wall-partition at the foot of the tub.
On the opposite end of the dining area is a spa-like bathroom with sliding arched doors, Moroccan tile trimming, a walk-in closet, toilet, rain shower, and a corner bathtub.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub