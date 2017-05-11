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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
Bathroom
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
In the bathroom, wood-paneled walls mimic the striations in the rammed earth walls. The wood is wormy chestnut from Urban Salvage in Melbourne, and the counter is recycled blackbutt.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Stacked tiles from Spanish company Porcelanosa line the wall behind the sink and in the shower. Antonio bought the Peill & Putzler Wave pendants when he lived in Germany.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The bathroom maximizes space and efficiency with a European-style glass shower, full tile in the bathroom, and high-end fixtures. All Wheelhaus homes use shower and faucet fixtures that minimize the waste of water.
A look at the downstairs powder room. The Lillången sink and cabinet from IKEA, while the faucet is from Kingston Brass and the medicine cabinet is by Kohler and the toilet is by Toto.
A small yet full-sized bath houses a tub, compost toilet and sink.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
A peek at the powder room off to the side of the kitchen.
The en suite in the master bedroom on the first floor features marble and timber veneer finishes.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
Green floor tiles add a surprising pop of color to this bathroom.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The master bath includes a floating double-vanity, teak cabinets, and an oversized shower.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
McCrae House 1
The only full bathroom is also located upstairs. A complete renovation included new tile, a stand-alone soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
The bathroom has a similarly rustic elegance.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
A horizontal glass pane stretches the length of the bathroom, illuminating the redesigned space from above.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Penny tiles line the floor in the light-filled bathroom, which also includes a full size tub. The reflection from the mirrored storage cabinet helps make the space feel larger.
Bathroom
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Floating Bathroom Vanity
Bathroom
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
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