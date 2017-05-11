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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The adjoining bath is outfitted in tumbled pink stone tiles and a gray marble stone tub from Apaiser.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.