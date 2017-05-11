All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/tubs : soaking

50 Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Soaking Tubs Design Photos And Ideas

Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The master bath.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
This bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower and bathtub.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
The spa-like master bathroom.
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Beautifully tiled, the freestanding soaking tub is an excellent addition to the space.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
In the master bathroom, a large pivot door creates gracious indoor/outdoor flow.
Each bathroom features matte black hardware and oversized Phylrich rain shower heads.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
Texture, light, and a pureness of materiality turn the bathroom into a balanced composition.
A peek at the master bath.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
master bathroom
Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.
A split monolithic form gives this modern residence its name—Two Halves House. Distinguished by two pavilions that appear to stand apart at first sight—but are in fact connected—Two Halves House was designed with three requirements in mind. The homeowners wanted a high bush fire safety rating and a relaxed kitchen and living space for entertaining. Plus, they wanted to maximize the sloping site and the south-facing views.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Level 2 master bath
Master Bathroom
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.
Master Bathroom
Everleigh Room
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.