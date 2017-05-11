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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Enormous windows allow light to flood the interior, while carefully framed views of the garden blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The deep concrete bathtub in the downstairs bathroom, for example, offers views of both internal and external gardens.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
The custom vanity, designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron, has birch fronts, a Corian counter and backsplash, Lacava sinks, and Kohler faucets. Clé tile covers the floor, while Ann Sacks tile lines the walls. The birch rail with hooks is by Iris Hantverk.
In the breezy bathroom, three walls are finished with white marble.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
The ensuite master bathroom features both a steam room and a sauna. The bathtub boasts beautiful custom-made tiles from Heath Ceramics in "Rubinstein blue".
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
A glimpse into the master bath covered in tile by Heath Ceramics.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The spa-like master bathroom.
The upstairs bathroom includes a double vanity.
White washed bathroom
In the shower, handmade "bubble hex
Christine created the ‘Abstract No. 10, The Heavens Are Weeping’ artwork hanging in the upstairs bathroom. Both bathrooms in the property feature heated ceramic floors.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
A peek at the master bath.
Master Bathroom
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
The master bathroom is one of few spaces that lacks windows, but it opens onto the brilliantly daylit master bedroom.
Main bathroom