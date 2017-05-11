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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/showers : full

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The custom vanity, designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron, has birch fronts, a Corian counter and backsplash, Lacava sinks, and Kohler faucets. Clé tile covers the floor, while Ann Sacks tile lines the walls. The birch rail with hooks is by Iris Hantverk.
Pink hexagonal tiles line the walls and floor in the bathroom, which has a large glass shower.
The bathroom is accessed via a partition door with a full-length mirror. The room also features a sizable shower, a dry toilet with a stainless-steel bucket and chip compartment, a large wardrobe, and a washing machine.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
"The shower room in the main bathroom is covered completely in gray limestone to allow for a sauna/steam room and also provides a neutral palette for optimum relaxation,” says the firm. “The material disappears when the steam shower gets going!”
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
Master Bath
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The master bath includes a floating double-vanity, teak cabinets, and an oversized shower.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
A custom vanity echoes the other cabinetry in the house.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
The modern bathroom features floating vanities, a curbless shower, and a glass-encased loo. A wide clerestory window fills the entire space with natural light.
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