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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/floors : painted wood

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
While using the washbasin, the owner can enjoy outdoor views. "The 'rarefacted' wooden wall generates a light visual relationship between bedroom and bathroom spaces," says Cisi.