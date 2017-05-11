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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
The bathroom
The ergonomic bath was intentionally designed with an outdoor shower to maximize square footage inside the silo house.
Copper, timber and marble accents add a luxurious touch to the bathrooms.
The large enclosed shower in the master bath.
The bathroom.
The owners wanted to have a clear distinction between the more public areas of the home and the more private ones. In the master bathroom, which is on the lower floor, tiles were used from the Italian company Trend.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom