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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/floors : slate

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
Rain shower
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The Master Bath, a component of the expansion completed by Escher GuneWardena, includes a double vanity, black slate flooring, a walk-in shower, and expansive views of the pool and gardens beyond.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
Sauna