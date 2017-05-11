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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom features a shower with a glass door and a partial glass wall.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.