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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/walls : concrete

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Bathroom
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
“The interiors of the Zinc Mine Museum in Norway by Peter Zumthor were a big influence on the feel of the bathrooms,” reveals Shields. The render finish on the walls in the bathroom is Giorgio Graesan Venetian Marble.
The bathroom vanity’s concrete counter echoes the use of concrete in the living space. “We tend to try to use as few materials as possible when we design at DREAMER,” says Shields. “The calmness that comes with a pared-back approach is something we value in spaces.”
The bedrooms and bathrooms were given priority in terms of the views, and the bathrooms were pushed toward the center of the plan, making windows difficult. The design team explored a different approach to natural light through the use of skylights. “We do this a lot now, remove windows from bathrooms,” says Shields. “We believe it gives the space a different feeling—one that is softer and more intimate.”
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
The design team transformed the master bathroom into a luxurious en suite with a white-and-black marble rain shower and multicolored his-and-hers robes from Austin's Hotel San Jose. The team also punched a window through the back wall of the office to allow natural light to permeate the room. “The window is switch glass and can be turned on and off for privacy while in the shower, but still provides a view of downtown.”
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
The bathroom blends sleek contemporary fixtures with natural materials. A free-standing black and white tub is surrounded by concrete walls, terra-cotta tile flooring, and an exposed wood ceiling.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
Winged light bulbs, part of an Ingo Maurer fixture, bring levity to Hill's bathroom. The space features a zinc wall by Houston metalworker George Sacaris, who also did the bathroom and kitchen cabinets.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
bathroom
The two bathrooms are sited on either end of the rectangular plan. Each have been fitted with discrete skylights for additional illumination.
Ground Floor Bathroom
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
In contrast to the historic setting, the master bathroom is outfitted with modern fixtures including a double vanity, freestanding tub, shower and toilet.
Bathroom
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Milestones' cement plaster covers the walls of the minimalist bathroom. The Scola sink from Duravit is accompanied by a chrome Grohe Essence faucet and Hansgrohe's Croma Green Showerpipe.
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP