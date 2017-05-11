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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
A horizontal glass pane stretches the length of the bathroom, illuminating the redesigned space from above.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Bathroom
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Bathroom
The Main Bathroom
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
The stunning master bath.
Step into a bright and airy apartment that shows how important the smallest details can be. Designed by A1 Architects, the Onyx Moon Loft is located in the district of Malá Strana on Prague's Kampa Island. The owner of the 2,368-square-foot residence splits his time between the Czech Republic and Japan, so it's no surprise that hints of these influences reveal themselves throughout the space, including concentric circles, matte-wood surfaces, brass etchings, and walls painted with flowers.
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP
Bathroom
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
Master Bathroom
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Kids' Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
Bedroom #1 Bathroom
The master bathroom is one of few spaces that lacks windows, but it opens onto the brilliantly daylit master bedroom.
Master Bathroom