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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/counters : tile

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
McCrae House 1
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
bathroom
A skylight over the shower in the master suite gives a focused view of the sky, referencing the Skyspaces of the installation artist James Turrell.
Small foyer with shoes cabinet
Bathroom
Bath