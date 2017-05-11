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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The renovation also added flushing toilets to the old vessel.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
Wood walls, flooring, and ceiling in the bathroom offer texture and a feeling of warmth.
The bathroom is accessed via a partition door with a full-length mirror. The room also features a sizable shower, a dry toilet with a stainless-steel bucket and chip compartment, a large wardrobe, and a washing machine.
The shower features timber-look tiles supplied by Earp Bros, with a cast concrete bench that mirrors the materiality of the living spaces in the home.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
A peek at the powder room off to the side of the kitchen.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
The master bathroom offers a spa-like atmosphere, with a floating vanity and mirror, along with the use of natural materials such as wood and stone. A large picture window creates a serene backdrop for the space.
The spa bathroom includes a hardwood paneled shower with a skylight overhead.
The master bathroom is wrapped in tk tk.
Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
Master bath wet room with views of trees.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.
The minimalist bathroom captures the atmosphere of the entire property.
Guest Bathroom
Master Bathroom
In the master bathroom, custom vanities made of Baltic birch face a Soiree tub by Toto.
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink
Bath
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Bath
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Everleigh Room
Master