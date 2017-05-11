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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
Pocket doors separate the bedroom from the bath, which includes a large glass shower.
The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
Shiplap, a wood vanity, and wood-style vinyl flooring lend texture and warmth in the bath.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
Master Bath
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
The children floor
Built-in wooden storage and shelving systems keep the interior clutter-free.
Designed by Miami firm, One D+B Architecture, laundry room has plenty of natural light, tall wardrobes and clean and simple warm wood everywhere.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
Kid's Bathroom
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink
Master Bathroom