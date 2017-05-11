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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
A sliding pocket door opens to the bathroom, complete with a large glass shower.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
The en-suite bathroom features a palette of soft blues, grays, and whites. The geometric tiles are Deco Dusty Blu from the Spritz range by Perini.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
The colorful and playful material palette reflects the owner's personality and the beachside locale. The floor tiles are from Ann Sacks.
The indoor-outdoor shower.
Beautifully tiled, the freestanding soaking tub is an excellent addition to the space.
Gregory Creek Residence - Bathroom
Gregory Creek Residence - Powder Room
Bathroom
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
The Little Space has fully insulated perimeter walls and is heated with a single radiator. New radiant heating in an exposed concrete floor was also provided for the bathroom.
Boys Bathroom
The bathroom features light grey tiles, a shower, sink, and toilet.
In this rehabilitated 19th century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Bedroom #1 Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Detail of bathroom