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All Photos/bath/lighting : ceiling/counters : stone

Bathroom Ceiling Lighting Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Main bathroom
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
The master bathroom offers a spa-like atmosphere, with a floating vanity and mirror, along with the use of natural materials such as wood and stone. A large picture window creates a serene backdrop for the space.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
An antique chair near the ensuite bathroom.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
bathroom
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Bathroom
The bathroom
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
Home features two ensuite baths