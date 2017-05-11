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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old-growth redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf features a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
The home's single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old growth Redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf contains a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
Kenter Powder Room
"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
A sauna, a substantial part of Finnish culture, is featured in each of the three suites.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
Recessed lights are installed above a ceiling so that the body of the light— the mechanism and wiring—is hidden in the ceiling with a flush bulb or lens.
Pocket doors separate the bedroom from the bath, which includes a large glass shower.
The pine vanity and storage in the bathroom displays the wood's natural grain, lending interest and pattern.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
A custom plywood-and-aluminum door slides into the wall, providing access to the bathroom, which is also finished with plywood.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
The sauna is framed by a large floor-to-ceiling window, so guests can enjoy views of the great outdoors.
An outdoor cold shower is located on the deck adjacent to the sauna.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
In a powder room, a terrazzo basin makes a statement.
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Shiplap, a wood vanity, and wood-style vinyl flooring lend texture and warmth in the bath.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
Colorful wallpaper creates a surprise in the powder room.
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
The standard-model bathroom offers a full-size toilet and vessel sink. A stand-up shower is located in a small hallway behind the sink.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The bathroom skylight was a discovery made during construction. The contractor hadn’t yet finished the floor above, says Radutny: "One of the joists had an opening and it just looked like that wanted to stay open. So that became an opportunity to borrow more light into that room and create a visual connection."
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
The spacious master bathroom.
Prolific Dutch designer Danny Venlet rebuilds his roost in Brussels. A spare layout marks the master suite on the third floor. The rectangular KOS bathtub, integrated into an elevated plywood platform, pairs with Gert Van Der Vloet’s Cut Low lounge in Corian. The couple used elements of a photo they took of one of Venlet’s designs to create the graphic wall covering.
A traditional Finnish wood stove by Kota Luosto heats not just the sauna, but the running water and floors throughout the cabins.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
The showers are enclosed in glass to bring in natural light and give the feeling of showering outdoors. But not to worry—there are drapes for privacy when needed.
Master bathroom.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
The bath is a serene, relaxing retreat complete with a soaking tub.
The master bath vanity, in a natural oak finish, includes custom details with contemporary lines and hidden compartments.
Timber elements frame openings, including the entrance to the master bath on the first level.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
Sauna with a shower and dressing rooms are located in a separate building.
Master bathroom with modern round mirrors and towel ladder.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
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