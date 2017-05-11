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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/counters : laminate

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
The bathrooms’ white walls and wood cabinetry keep the areas light, bright, and airy.