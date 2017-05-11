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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Master bathroom.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
The children floor