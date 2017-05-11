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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/showers : corner

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.