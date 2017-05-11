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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
Master Bathroom