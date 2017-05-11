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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
Master bathroom.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
The terracotta latticework structure is used for the walls of the bathroom.
The compact bathroom is surprisingly large with a vanity, wall-hung toilet, and a spacious walk-in shower with a window.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Cedar wood timber slate partition by the project's main contractor, Bhuva Construction.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.
The interior design and finishes echo the exteriors of the home.
Designed by Miami firm, One D+B Architecture, laundry room has plenty of natural light, tall wardrobes and clean and simple warm wood everywhere.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
Master Bathroom