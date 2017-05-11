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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/lighting : accent

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
The light, clean profile of the vanity gives the bathroom a sense of spaciousness and modernity.
Seamless transitions occur between spaces. A frosted glass window allows daylight to fall into the bath space, while also providing privacy.
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink
Master Bathroom