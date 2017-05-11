All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/lighting : pendant

5 Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Canny 'The New' Powder Room
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
In the beauty room, floral wallpaper from Caitlin McGauley picks up the tangerine color of the chairs from Douglas & Bec. Wall light sculptures from Cedar & Moss illuminate the mirrors.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.