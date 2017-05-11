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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/walls : concrete

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms’ white walls and wood cabinetry keep the areas light, bright, and airy.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.