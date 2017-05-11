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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
Colorful wallpaper creates a surprise in the powder room.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The bathroom skylight was a discovery made during construction. The contractor hadn’t yet finished the floor above, says Radutny: "One of the joists had an opening and it just looked like that wanted to stay open. So that became an opportunity to borrow more light into that room and create a visual connection."
Master bathroom.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
The bathrooms’ white walls and wood cabinetry keep the areas light, bright, and airy.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Main bathroom
Cedar wood timber slate partition by the project's main contractor, Bhuva Construction.
The children floor
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
A clean master bathroom palette was embellished with a stylish area rug.
Built-in wooden storage and shelving systems keep the interior clutter-free.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.
This trend is made for small homes. "I think this type of floor treatment is most appropriate in areas of transition, [like] entry areas, open baths, or even kitchens," says Zunino. Why? "It's a creative way to delineate space without a hard line." Photo courtesy of Studio M #design #interior #tiletransitioning #floor #bathroom #mydomaine