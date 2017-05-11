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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/counters : marble

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Kenter Powder Room
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The spacious master bathroom.
Master bathroom with modern round mirrors and towel ladder.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
Master Bath
Master Bath
Private rooms with ensuite bathrooms for the mothers are located within the older portion of the building with the reinterpreted period details. These rooms open in the opposite direction onto a veranda and private garden.
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
Master Bathroom
Clinton Hill Townhouse Renovation - Master Bath