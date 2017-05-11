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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The showers are enclosed in glass to bring in natural light and give the feeling of showering outdoors. But not to worry—there are drapes for privacy when needed.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The children floor
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
A clean master bathroom palette was embellished with a stylish area rug.
A full bath, framed by a glass shower enclosure and glass powder room enclosure, connects the two rooms on the third floor. The openness between the spaces draws the bay views inward.
Master Bathroom
Kid's Bathroom
In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
Master Bathroom