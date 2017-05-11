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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Colorful wallpaper creates a surprise in the powder room.
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
Master bathroom.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
The children floor
Kid's Bathroom
Master Bathroom